Daily Beauty Buzz: Diane Kruger’s Side-Parted Pony

Leave it to Diane Kruger to solve a problem that short-haired girls everywhere have been dealing with for centuries. So you can’t pull all your hair back into a ponytail? Who cares! Let those layers fall out.

When your hair is cut into a cropped chin-grazing style, it can be difficult to keep the face-framing strands safely secured in a hair tie at the nape of your neck. Kruger embraced the issue at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival, wearing most of her hair in a side-parted low ponytail and a section of wavy beach hair completely left out.

J. Merritt/Getty

The side-part not only added volume at the root, but she was able to embrace effortless, slightly messy texture in a more visible way by leaving such a large portion of hair out of the pony. As for the hair on the other side of the head, it was slicked back without a flyaway in sight to create a pretty contrast.

To get the look, celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager rough-dried the hair and then created a deep, angled side part with a rat-tail comb. After separating the top section of hair, she created a low ponytail and created bends with the T3 SinglePass Luxe Flat Iron ($120; nordstrom.com).

Next, she took down the top section of hair and made bends in it using the flat iron again. "I did this by clamping the flat iron on each section about an inch away from the head," she explained. "I then began to create a half bend up, and then, opening my iron before making a complete turn, bent the hair in the opposite direction. I continued this technique down to the ends."

After she completed her technique she added height at the crown by backcombing and set the look with strong hairspray.

For her makeup, Kruger played with bronze eyeshadow haloed around her entire eye—one of fall’s biggest trends—and pale pink lipstick.