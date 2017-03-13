Demi Lovato Just Chopped Off All Her Hair

While there's never a bad time to unveil a haircut, there’s no place like the red carpet to debut a dramatic new look. And that’s exactly what Demi Lovato did yesterday at the Kid’s Choice Awards.

VIDEO: Demi Lovato's Beauty Transformation

Right before the songstress walked the award show’s red carpet, her hairstylist César Ramirêz teased the makeover on Instagram with a photo of Lovato’s strands scattered across the floor that he captioned “the big chop.”

ｔｈｅ B̵I̵G̵ ｃｈｏｐ #hairhero #cesardo #cesar4styles #haircut #hair #carpet #surprise #lob #trends A post shared by César DeLeön Ramirêz (@cesar4styles) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

RELATED: This Is What Demi Lovato Does During Her 4 Hours of Gym Time Each Day

When the star finally appeared at the Kid’s Choice Awards, it was apparent that her stylist wasn’t exaggerating. The pro took the singer’s length from long, flowing strands up to a choppy lob.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The cut is slightly angled at the back and was styled in undone bends. Not only is this texture pretty effortless to recreate at home, it’s also shows off Lovato’s caramel bayalage and layers of the cut perfectly.

Check out Lovato’s new, shorter look above, and click through our gallery to see more of this year’s celebrity hair makeovers.