Daily Beauty Buzz: Dakota Johnson's Messy Waves 

Dakota Johnson can be credited for showing us just how chic a set of well-cut bangs can be. Whether she's wearing short and wispy fringe or long curtain bangs, they're the key to her signature effortless look that we continuously freak out over, screenshot, and show our stylists as inspiration.

The second part of the equation to her go-to style is perfectly messy waves like the soft bends she wore in her hair to an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. To get a similar look, reach for a large barrel curling wand like T3's Whirl Convertible Styling Wand ($185; sephora.com) and wrap one inch sections of your hair around it, starting at your mid-lengths. Use your fingers to separate each curl. Spritz a texturizing spray like amika's Un.Done Texture Spray ($24; sephora.com) for a piece-y, lived-in finish.

Johnson stuck with her go-to makeup look, too. She drew on a subtle cat-flick on her eyes, applied a touch of rosy blush to the apple of her cheeks, and a matching matte pink lipstick.