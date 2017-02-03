Dakota Johnson's Epic Braid Must Be Seen to Be Believed

For once, we’re not freaking out over Dakota Johnson wispy bangs, and that’s because she showed up to the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in Los Angeles wearing a braid of epic proportions. In fact, we’ve never seen her wear her hair quite like this before.

Celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend was responsible for the look, which he described as a “perfectly imperfect” braid. "For the Fifty Shades Darker premiere, we really wanted the focus to be on Dakota's gorgeous dress. We decided to keep her hair out of her face by doing a long, textured braid in the back,” he said of the plait.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

To create the look, he sprayed TRESemmé 24 Hour Body Root Boosting Spray ($9; amazon.com) to her damp roots and then blew out her hair with a mixed bristle round brush.

After the hair was dry, he set the top section with clips to create volume. Then, he sprayed his paddle brush with Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; walmart.com) and "vigorously brushed" the rest of her hair to create more volume and texture.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Next, Townsend twisted uneven sections into braids and twists and used dark bobby pins to secure any loose pieces.

When he finished braiding, he secured it with a few elastics. Moving onto the top section, he removed the clips and appled Dove Absolute Curls Crème Serum ($6; target.com) to create shine.

To finish, he pulled back the front pieces and secured them with bobby pins