Daisy Ridley Is Now a Redhead—with a Bob! 

The Teen Choice Awards are the best kind of two in one. We come for the show and stay for the hair and makeup. There are always just so. many. #looks. Peek-a-boo braids and glitter smoky eyes all in the same night? Sign us up. And you can imagine how excited we get when celebrities use the TCAs to debut major transformations, à la Daisy Ridley last night.

Daisy Ridley's appearance at the TCAs brought us two major #YAS moments. The first when she won the Choice Movie Breakout Star Award for her role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Second, when Daisy appeared onstage to accept said award with a totally new 'do. The first thing we noticed about Daisy's hair was that it was dyed a beautiful deep red copper color. When we finally got over that excitement, we realized that she was also sporting a much shorter textured bob. That would be two hair transformations in one!

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Daisy's original cut and coloring was done at John Freida Salon UK. For the awards show, celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica topped up the color and cut Daisy's hair just a little bit shorter. We all know the confusion and panic that sets in when styling freshly cut hair, but it's probably easier if you have a bona fide professional helping you out. To style Daisy's strands, Robert used Leonor Greyl's Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice and the brand's Voluforme Hairspray.