13 Party Hairstyles for Curly Hair

If you have blowout fatigue, we have the solution for you: make a huge statement this holiday season with gorgeous curls. It doesn't matter if you have naturally kinky tresses or if you're looking to fake spiral locks with a curling wand, textured hairstyles are amongst the most glamorous looks of the season. It's time to get creative and put your skills to the test. If you're short on inspiration, we're here to help. We've gathered 13 of our favorite curly hairstyles that are guaranteed to help you make a statement during your next holiday party.
-
1. Jennifer Lopez
Follow Jennifer Lopez's lead for a sexy twist on the classic ponytail. Divide strands from ear to ear, secure upper half with a hair bungee, and wrap a piece of hair around the elastic to polish off the textured style.
-
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Natural haired beauties can steal the show with this architectural double bun Lupita Nyong'o sported during the Star Wars: The Force Awakens promotions.
-
3. Daisy Ridley
Take your curls on a retro ride like Daisy Ridley by pinning spirals at the nape of the neck.
-
4. Grace Gealey
Ladies with pixie cuts like Empire's Grace Gealey can sculpt curls into retro waves with a fine tooth comb and a firm holding spray.
-
5. Emma Watson
Embrace your hair's natural curls like Emma Watson by pulling strands back into a chignon. Add drama to the classic look with flattened sides and a volumized crown.
-
6. Curly Hair Styles - 8
Be the queen of any party with a crown of curls similar to Rihanna's 'do at the Spring 2016 Christian Dior presentation.
-
7. Ariana Grande
Give the blow dryer a break and show off your hair's natural texture like Ariana Grande. Add two plaits on the side for an instant party-ready look.
-
8. Carmen Ejogo
Selma's Carmen Ejogo proves that statement curls can be effortlessly achieved. After parting curls to one side, tightly tuck hair back behind the ear on the lower side. Then loosely pin strands on the opposite side just above the arch of the eyebrow.
-
9. Perrie Edwards
Perrie Edwards gave her natural curls an update with a braided part down the center of her head.
-
10. Alicia Keys
Take your curly bob to the next level with a shaved side à la Alicia Keys.
-
11. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross demos how to rock side swept curly bangs with a top knot.
-
12. Tia Mowry
These aren't the French braids from your childhood. Tia Mowry's updated look features a side part and circles around the hairline creating a 'do that is ready to party all night.
-
13. Tori Kelly
Take a page from Tori Kelly's hair playbook by maxing out the volume of your curls and adding a French braid from the hairline to the nape of the neck for a easy yet knockout style.