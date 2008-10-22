Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Cover Hairstyles
-
1. Salma Hayek, April 2009THE LOOK Full and straight
HOW-TO Stylist Robert Vetica applied MoroccanOil to wet hair and blew it out using a large round brush. When hair was dry, he used Tresemme heat protectant spray and then curled hair with a one-inch iron "to give it a slight bend on the ends," says Vetica.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a strong hairline like Hayek's, and want to redirect it more easily, Vetica says to use gel.
BUY ONLINE NOW MoroccanOil cream, $30; at planetbeauty.com.
-
2. Sandra Bullock, March 2009THE LOOK Sexy waves
HOW-TO Stylist Gavin Harwin used heat protectant and volumizing sprays before blow-drying the hair. Then he used a one-inch Hot Tools curling iron to get the curls around the entire head and brushed it out with a Mason Pearson brush.
INSIDER TRICK Sandra arrived at the shoot with dry hair, so Harwin dampened it a bit to have a clean slate to work with.
BUY ONLINE NOW Cutler Volumizing Spray, $21; at qvc.com.
-
3. Kate Winslet, February 2009THE LOOK Straight with soft volume
HOW-TO Renato Campora created this look for Winslet by first “trimming the hair so that it touched the shoulder with layers around the face to give it a lot of movement.” Use his steps to get the look: start with Federic Fekkai Coiff anti-frizz serum on wet hair, then blow-dry using a Mason Pearson brush.
INSIDER TRICK Campora avoided using a lot of product on Winselt’s thin hair. “Too much product would weigh it down.”
BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff Perfecteur, $25; at dillards.com.
-
4. Kate Hudson, January 2009THE LOOK Soft wavy layers
HOW-TO David Babaii styled this cover look by blow-drying it roughly and then applying whipped mousse in the hands and then raking it through the hair. Follow that by curling one-inch sections of hair, holding the iron vertically.
INSIDER TRICK Style the bangs by blasting the dryer (cold air) at the bangs so they part open to the sides.
BUY ONLINE NOW Goldwell Flexi-Whip Mousse, $16; at planetbeauty.com.
-
5. Heidi Klum, December 2008THE LOOK Piecey waves
HOW-TO Helena Faccenda created this look with a one-and-a-half-inch curling iron from Hot Tools and curled the entire head. Then she used Sebastian silicone drops for shine and texture and blow-dried the hair again to remove half of the curl to give it a more natural look. “Then I used Frederic Fekkai pomade to separate it so it looked very tousled,” says Faccenda. “Then I finished by blow-drying it in a million different directions.”
INSIDER TRICK Faccenda says that the crazy blow-drying helped to give the look energy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai pomade, $23.50; strawberrynet.com.
-
6. Beyonce, November 2008THE LOOK Sleek and straight
HOW-TO Beyonce's stylist Kim Kimble got this look by adding a few drops of her Sleek straightening serum to Beyonce's damp locks and then blew her hair out straight using a paddle brush. She finished by smoothing over the hair with a Linea Pro diamond flat iron.
INSIDER TRICK Kimble used a thermal ionic paddle brush. "Because of the ionic properties, it helps to straighten the hair and tighten the cuticles, so hair looks smooth and shiny when you blow-dry it," says Kimble.
BUY ONLINE NOW Thermal Styling Brush, Kim Kimble, $21; kimblehaircare.com.
-
7. Meg Ryan, October 2008THE LOOK Beachy waves
HOW-TO To get this look, stylist David Babaii spritzed Meg’s freshly-washed, damp hair with his Bohemian Beach Spray “to give her hair volume and great texture in the wave.” He then blew it dry with a diffuser, “bringing the hair up slowly and not touching to too much to prevent frizz,” says Babaii. When hair was dry, he took any less-wavy pieces and curled them with his FHI one-inch iron to look like the rest of the waves; and then finished with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Babaii spritzed beach spray at the roots to make sure the top of her head wasn’t flat and straight.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bohemian Beach Spray, DB for Wild Aid, $11.95; db4wildaid.com.
