THE LOOK Straight with soft volume

HOW-TO Renato Campora created this look for Winslet by first “trimming the hair so that it touched the shoulder with layers around the face to give it a lot of movement.” Use his steps to get the look: start with Federic Fekkai Coiff anti-frizz serum on wet hair, then blow-dry using a Mason Pearson brush.

INSIDER TRICK Campora avoided using a lot of product on Winselt’s thin hair. “Too much product would weigh it down.”

BUY ONLINE NOW Frederic Fekkai Coiff Perfecteur, $25; at dillards.com.



