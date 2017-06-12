Daily Beauty Buzz: Condola Rasha's Bubble Ponytail

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Erin Lukas
Jun 12, 2017 @ 11:00 am

There's the ten second ponytails you do before you head for the gym, and then there's ponytails like the bubble one Condola Rashad wore to the 2017 Tony Awards last night.

While the award show red carpet brought a number of stunning beauty moments, we can't stop thinking about the Billions actress's hairstyle. After pulling Rashad's hair up into a sleek ponytail dividing the tail into four sections, celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway spruced up the bubble pony by wrapping each part with gold string.

Jim Spellman/Getty

RELATED: See the Best Looks from the 2017 Tony Awards Red Carpet

Redway did us all a favor and took to Instagram to show off the brilliant style from all angles.

Sending my @thetonyawards nominee off to the carpet . Can you guys who?

A post shared by LACY REDWAY HAIRSTYLIST (@lacyredway) on

Judging from the pro's tags, she used Indique Hair Extensions to add extra length and body to Rashad's style.

VIDEO: 10 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Upgrade Your Ponytail

The easy, but insanely cool style is worthy of a standing ovation.

7 Hydrating Shampoos for When Your Hair Has Reached Drought-Status
<p>Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourishing Shampoo</p>
Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourishing Shampoo

If you're looking for a hydrating shampoo option that's eco-friendly, look no further than Matrix's Biolage R.A.W. Nourishing Shampoo which is free of sulfates, parabens, and artifical colorants. The formula just got the Cradle to Cradle stamp of approval, a leading and independent program that certifies brands' products based on their safety for human and environmental health. Even better: the shampoo 99 percent biodegradable. 

Courtesy
Matrix | $25 SHOP NOW
<p>R + Co Atlantis Moisturizing Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
R + Co Atlantis Moisturizing Shampoo 

Think of lathering up with R + Co's moisturizing shampoo your hair's equivalent of diving into the deep end of a pool. Enriched with babassu oil, witch hazel, and rosemary, the trio add softness to hair while repairing strands by removing product buildup. 

Courtesy
R+Co | $28 SHOP NOW
<p>L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo</p>
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo

Is keeping up with your color sucking all the life out of your hair? This shampoo replenishes moisture while protecting dye jobs from fading. 

Courtesy
L'Oreal Paris | $7 SHOP NOW
<p>Davines Momo Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
Davines Momo Shampoo 

We don't know what we love more: the crisp citrus scent of this Davines shampoo or how its vitamin and mineral-rich formula instantly makes our brittle hair feel soft and smooth again. 

Courtesy
Davines | $26 SHOP NOW
<p>Dove Oxygen Moisture Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
Dove Oxygen Moisture Shampoo 

This Dove bottle might not cost a lot, but it will make your hair look way more expensive than its under $5 price tag. It's packed with oxygen-fused conditioning ingredients that cleanses and hydrates moisture-starved hair. 

Courtesy
Dove | $4 SHOP NOW
<p>Klorane Ultra-Nourishing Shampoo-Cream With Abyssinia Oil&nbsp;</p>
Klorane Ultra-Nourishing Shampoo-Cream With Abyssinia Oil 

Rocking your natural curls or have chemically relaxed your hair? This moisturizing shampoo is specifically formulated for your hair. Abyssinia oil is it hero ingredient that restores damaged, brittle, dry strands. 

Courtesy
Klorane | $20 SHOP NOW
<p>Verb Hydrating Shampoo&nbsp;</p>
Verb Hydrating Shampoo 

Spending all of your summer Fridays at the beach this summer? Along with rehydrating your hair, Verb's shampoo also offers a UV protection, too. 

Courtesy
Verb | $14 SHOP NOW
1 of 7

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!