Daily Beauty Buzz: Cindy Crawford's Bouncy Waves 

Pause from re-watching Kaia Gerber's Chanel runway debut at Paris Fashion Week, and admire supermodel Cindy Crawford's perfect bouncy waves.

Proving yet again that she's not a regular mom, but a supermodel mom with hair as legendary as her Pepsi and Calvin Klein campaigns, Crawford's curls are what we wished ours looked like after giving ourselves a blowout.

To boost volume before you start styling, prep damp hair with a body-boosting mousse like Ouai's Soft Mousse ($28; sephora.com). When you're ready to blow-dry your strands, use a medium-sized round brush like Harry Josh Pro Tools Round Brush ($55; dermstore.com) at the crown to create volume before you start working with your curling iron.

Soft taupe eyeshadow with a touch of silver in the inner corner of Crawford's eyes and a rose lip completed the supermodel's look.