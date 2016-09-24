Christina Aguilera Goes Back to Blonde—See Her Pin-Up Selfie

After her brief stint as a redhead, Christina Aguilera is going on record to say that blondes really do have more fun. The 35-year-old singer dyed her platinum locks a bright shade of orange a few weeks ago, but she's already back with her signature blonde 'do.

The "Beautiful" singer surprised everyone with her bold hair transformation, but it was all-too appropriate considering Aguilera's latest single is called "Change." However, it seems as though she missed her lighter locks. Yesterday, she shared a sexy selfie and her blonde hair is back. In the Instagram image, she's done up in sultry pin-up makeup—big lashes and a red sparkly lip. She has a robe wrapped loosely around herself as she shows off her newly blonde hair, which is curled loosely and draped over one shoulder. Under the image, Aguilera weighed in on a common beauty rumor, saying, "Blondes really do have more fun."

Blondes really do have more fun 💋 A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Sep 23, 2016 at 8:15pm PDT

We're excited to see the "Dirrty" songstress's signature look again, but we'll definitely miss her fiery red hair. It was a daring look that only someone as confident as Aguilera could pull off so flawlessly.

#change @jimmykimmel tonight ❌⭕️ A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jun 23, 2016 at 4:40pm PDT

💋 A photo posted by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jun 10, 2016 at 11:10am PDT