Chrissy Teigen's Hair Is a Testament to Summer Bangs

Chrissy Teigen has always had good hair, but she's been on an especially good hair streak this summer. There's been more buns, braids, and bangs than we've been able to add to our mental summer hair looks checklist. While you don't usually see bangs touted as a summer hair option, Chrissy is giving us all of the reasons to reconsider. Like, put down your bobby pins, people.

Bangs baby @chrissyteigen #makeup @1maryphillips A photo posted by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on Aug 20, 2016 at 8:27pm PDT

Bang bang bang @chrissyteigen A photo posted by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on Aug 21, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

Last week, Laura Polko shared an Instagram of Chrissy sporting a chic bob with side-swept bangs that became one of the first reminders that they can work in 98 degree weather.

This was majorly reinforced when we saw this latest of Instagram of Chrissy's bangs, which you'll notice are long enough to be pinned back, AKA the key to fringe that won't drive you insane.

This is really just the latest in a number of killer beauty looks that Chrissy Teigen's been sporting lately, though.

There was the long blonde hair for Fergie's music video, the unicorn level glowy makeup, and the forever perfect nude lip. We're going to the end list here because we could go on forever and some of us have to work, study, um, sleep. You get the picture.