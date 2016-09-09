Chrissy Teigen's Latest Hair Color Makeover Is Total Fall Perfection 

If it seems like we've spent the last few weeks obsessively talking about Chrissy Teigen's non-stop hair changes, it's because we basically have. Chrissy has spent the better part of the last few weeks going back and forth between her blonde lob and an array of dramatic hairstyles (Magic Michelle curls, anyone?) and wigs, including a special moment with super long brown curls.

But this time (yes, that's what we're here to chat with you about), she's made a hair transformation that looks like it'll last longer than just an afternoon. Maybe.

RELATED: Watch Elizabeth Taylor Slay a Glam Eye Look in Basically Zero Seconds Awww I love you more @chrissyteigen ❤️❤️❤️back to natural color w @traceycunningham1 Length @priscillavalles A photo posted by Priscilla Valles (@priscillavalles) on Sep 8, 2016 at 7:20pm PDT

If the photo is giving you some #tbt vibes, we feel you. During Chrissy's early modeling days, she used to sport darker curly and wavy hair, which is probably why this look feels so familiar.

Priscilla Valles, a celebrity hair extension specialist, posted the photo of Chrissy and captioned it, "back to natural color."

While Chrissy's blonde lob gets all the awards, she looks pretty damn fly with this darker hue, which was created by celebrity hair colorist Tracey Cunningham.

Plus, tell us it doesn't make her eyes pop?!