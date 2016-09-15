Chloe Grace Moretz Might Have Achieved the Messiest Bun Ever

If you haven't already realize it, Chloe Grace Moretz doesn't do anything unless it's next level. There may be no better piece of evidence of this than her messiest messy bun at the Coach 1941 Women's Spring 2017 show. It has this incredible cool girl wet look piled high atop her her head.

Celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell created the look for Moretz, who paired the style with a sleek fringed leather jacket, distressed tee, and leather skirt. He breaks down exactly how he used his sorcery to make the bun happen.

"Starting on damp hair, I used a pump of Kevin Murphy Killer Curls, applying ends to mid-strand. I then used Christophe Robin Instant Volumizing Mist throughout all her roots and then diffused her hair," says Russell.

"Once fully dry, I grabbed pieces at random, mostly around the face and hairline and curled them with a 1" and 3/4" curling iron. I then sprayed her hair liberally with Ouai Wave Spray and then had her lean back and I stretched her curls a bit with the diffuser on the blow-dryer.

After fastening her hair at the crown of her head, Russell pinned back some of the loose, face-framing pieces and then shaped and secured the bun. "Finally, I set her hair with OUAI Soft Hairspray," he noted.

Russell and Moretz were on fire at NYFW. Just look at this second look he created for her again using tons of texture and volume.

Seriously, we need all of his styling secrets.