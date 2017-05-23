8 Celebrity-Approved Ways to Wear Hair Accessories this Summer

A summer heatwave usually results in sigh-inducing hair. Sweaty bangs and frizzy, poufy strands are inevitable in high humidity. Simply throwing your hair up into the same top knot or ponytail that you wear during SoulCycle class and calling it a day may be the easy (and totally tempting) route, but the help of hair accessories can keep your hair under control in the heat and upgrade the styles in your regular rotation.
Whether you're headed to an outdoor wedding or your friends are dragging you to a sweaty rooftop party, we've rounded up celebrity-inspired ways to work hair accessories into your styles this summer.
Keep scrolling for ideas on which hair accessories to add to your collection, and how to wear them when the weather is working against your styles.
1. Lily Collins
Lily's hair pins are nothing like your mother's pearls. Instead of wearing them around your neck, consider pearls a minimalist-friendly hair accessory that will elevate any style including Lily's messy pony.
2. Janelle Monae
Upgrade your go-to braid by weaving metallic rope throughout your plait like Janelle.
3. Millie Bobby Brown
When it comes to hair accessories, a headband is about as groundbreaking as wearing florals for spring. But, a thin band with intricate beading like Millie's looks modern while also serving as a practical way to style a grown-out pixie during wedding season.
4. Elle Fanning
From keeping top knots in place to taming cowlicks, bobby pins are usually the silent heroes of every good hairstyle. Give the styling staples their 15 minutes in the spotlight by stacking four of them at your temple like Elle to keep side-parted hair from falling in your face while adding an edgy detail to the look.
5. Mandy Moore
Let Mandy demonstrate how to wear a ribbon in your hair as an adult: A loose, romantic updo with a bow tied around the bottom of your chignon is a chic, humidity-proof hair option for summer weddings.
6. Solange
When the humidity is high you're going to want to simply throw your hair up in a pony or twist it into a bun and forget about it. On those days, add metal hair accessories into the mix to make the style feel less basic. Unexpected placement like Solange's duckbill clips is the key to achieving the look.
7. Bella Hadid
File Bella's exposed bobby pins yet another example that the '90s are back in full force. Going through a whole day with the hair clips visible used to rank high up with lipstick stained teeth on the beauty struggles list. But, sticking a few pins in your hair at your temples is not only practical on stick days, but also easily switches up your look.
8. Olivia Culpo
Who knew your go-to gym hairstyle could look so chic? Wrapping velvet ribbon around the base of a sleek pony like Olivia's is an unfussy way to revisit your go-to hair accessory from your school days.