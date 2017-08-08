6 Braids That'll Get You Through the Rest of Sweaty Summer Days

The fact that it's the middle of summer is the ultimate example of a glass half empty or half full situation. If you love the heat, you're bummed that the season is coming to an end pretty soon, but if you're tired of sweating, you're pumped for the cooler days ahead.
Whatever side you're on, not looking like a sweaty mess is top priority when the humidity is high. Sure, tying your hair up into a ponytail is an easy way to cool down, but by this point in the season you're probably sick of the same old upo.
The answer to ponytail boredom? A braid. Whether you choose a classic single plait or incorporate a thin braid into your top knots or ponytail, it's another way to keep the hair up and out of your face this summer.
Here, we've rounded up six celebrity-approved ways to wear a braid for the rest of the season.
1. Milkmaid Braid
Kate Bosworth's milkmaid braid is the perfect date night hairstyle when your hair is frizzy and unruly from the humidity. The star's pro Bridget Brager criss-crossed Bosworth's braids and pinned them back for a sleek, but romantic finish.
2. Folded Plait
If you get tired of a single plait too, take a cue from Chrissy Teigen and fold your low braid in half and secure it with a sleek hair clip like Jen Atkin X Chloe + Isabel's Thick Plank Barrette ($18; chloeandisabel.com). For a flyaway-free finish, run Tresemme's Keratain Smooth Shine Serum ($5; target.com) over any stubborn hairs.
3. A Loose, Textured Plait
A classic braid works in any situation. A loose, textured style like Hailey Baldwin's is a easy alternative to battling with the humidity to keep your look frizz-free. Before braiding your hair, spritz a texturizing spray on your mid-lengths to ends to add extra grip to your strands. A few clip-in extensions will help you achieve Baldwin's Rapunzel-esque length.
4. Braided Updo
Lucy Hale can always be counted on to prove that you still have styling options with a bob or lob haircut. We still count this side-braided updo she wore last summer as a fave. Before tying your hair up into a loose, low woven updo, braid a one-inch sections of hair on each side of your crown. Leave out two face-framing tendrils for a relaxed feel. Once your style is set, spritz a texturizing Hair Spray like Ouai's ($26; sephora.com) to lock everything in place while adding movement to the look.
5. A Side Braid
Love wearing your hair down even on the hottest humid days? A single braid down one side of your part like Cara Delevingne's will take some of your strands off of your sweaty face.
6. Plaited Ponytail
Julianne Hough's hairstyle from the season finale of Dancing with the Stars in two words: braid goals. While this look takes a little bit more effort to do, the final product will be worth it. Divide your hair into three sections (at the crown and on both sides) and braid each until you hit the temple. Next, combine the three braids and plait them together into one. After you secture everything with a clear hair tie, add in silver rings like Hough, or even tiny flowers if that's more your style.