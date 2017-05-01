Celebrity Ponytails That’ll Save You from Sweaty Summer Days

Beachy waves are like summer beauty 101, but when the temp hits the high 80s and they’re laying on the back of your sweaty neck like a wool scarf, other hairstyling options are necessary. That’s where the ponytail comes in. One of the most versatile and timeless looks of all time, you can wear it high or low and dress it up or down to fit any style. And on a sweltering day, you’ll inevitably look and feel a whole lot cooler. Here’s a few celebrity takes on the classic pony that we’ll be turning to all summer long.
Jessica Alba
A true high ponytail, Jessica Alba’s was secured near the very top of her head and accented with subtle waves in the lengths. Don’t forget to wrap a strand around the base to hide the elastic.
Zendaya
If you have naturally curly hair, embrace the texture and body and look to Zendaya’s voluminous low pony for inspiration.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana gave a twist to the classic ponytail—literally. The lengths of her shiny high pony were separated in two and then twisted to create this rope braid.
Kate Beckinsale
Face-framing strands and tousled waves give high ponytails a softer feeling. The proof is all in Kate Beckinsale’s glorious updo.
Molly Sims
The bubble pony is having a moment. From Olivia Culpo to Molly Sims, everyone is adopting the easy-to-acheive take on the pony. Just be sure you have teeny-tiny elastics to really ace the look.
Olivia Culpo
Your go-to look for the days you just can’t deal can be spiced up with leather, lace, or another fabric wrapped around the base. Slick down the front like Olivia Culpo, and you’re set.