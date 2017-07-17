10 Celebrity Hairstyles That Reinvent the Standard Ponytail

The ponytail is forever put in that “workout hairstyle” box, but while effective for tapping back on a spin bike, it’s unfair to limit it to just exercise. As seen on celebrities, social media, and probably the girl in front of you in the grocery store, the pony is one of the most versatile looks of all time. It can be high. It can be low. It can be messy. It can be sleek. You get it, and these 10 Hollywood-approved looks prove it's being reinvented and redefined every single day.
Reese Witherspoon
Pin it up should be your summer mantra. Celebrity hairstylist Adir stacked Adir x Lelet NY hair barrettes to secure Reese Witherspoon's ponytail for a new twist on the red carpet updo.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana's high sleek ponytail features a rope braid, which is traditionally created by twisting two sections of hair together.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry secured her ponytail at the nape of her neck and secured the hair tie with a piece of hair wrapped around the base, truly letting the waves and body steal the show.
Kate Middleton
Elegant and simple, Kate Middleton's low ponytail featured slightly curled lengths and lots of volume at the crown.
Condola Rashad
Not into headbands or pins? Problem solved. Actress Condola Rashad's ponytail was broken up into sections using metallic gold lacing.
Julianne Hough
Wrapping the base of your ponytail is nothing new, but Julianne Hough gave the concept a new spin by taking the wrap down the length of her flatironed ponytail.
Eiza Gonzalez
Add in texture with a braided element like Eiza Gonzalez did with her middie ponytail, featuring the fishtail technique down the lengths. Editor's Note: It's another way to show off the dimension in your hair dye job.
Britt Robertson
Combine two sleek twists together at the nape of the neck to recreate actress Britt Robertson's ponytail.
Hailey Baldwin
Not sure if you're a ponytail person? Go half in with a half-up, half-down hairstyle like Hailey Baldwin. The pony should be secured at the top of your head and then you're free to styled the rest as you please. Baldwin went with subtle waves and lots of volume.
Kate Mara
The Mara sisters don't know a boring hairstyle, and this double ponytail-bun moment from Kate Mara is exhibit A.