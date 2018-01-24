The Best Celebrity Long Hairstyles to Try Now

When you have long hair, the number of styling options that come with the length makes up for just how long it takes to blow-dry it.
To break you out of your wash-and-go rut, we've compiled some of our recent favorite long hairstyles that some of Hollywood's biggest have worn on the red carpet. Whether you're looking for a new way to wear your usual beachy waves, or your high ponytail is in need of a serious upgrade, stars like Kerry Washington and Dakota Johnson have you covered.
Keep scrolling for eight celebrity long hairstyles you'll want to try now.
1. Olvlia Munn
Sleek and straight is considered a classic hairstyle at any length, but a smooth finish like Munn's from this year's SAG Awards will show off the new subtle highlights your got that start at your mid-lengths to ends. After flat-ironing Munn's hair, the actress' stylist Chad Wood used Hair Rituel by Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil (a new haircare line coming from Sisley Paris) on her ends for extra shine and strength.
2. Chloë Grace Moretz
Black hair ribbons have been all over the red carpet this season, and the best part about the hair accessory is that you can adapt it to your own personal style. In Moretz's case, she used a satin ribbon headband to elevate her low wavy ponytail with face-framing tendrils from the one you usually wear to run errands on the weekend. To give your hair extra volume and grit, spritz on a texturizing dry shampoo like Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; nordstrom.com) before pulling your strands back into a ponytail
3. Emily Ratajkowski
Soft waves and a deep side part usually go hand in hand, but take a cue from Ratajkowski and switch things up by moving your part over to the center. Tuck your front layers behind both ears like the actress did for an effortless touch that doesn't take away from the polished finish of the style. And if you want your strands to look as shiny as EmRata's, we recommend spritzing your waves once they're set with a shine-boosting spray like Kérastase's Elixir Bi-Phase Spray Oil ($58; kerastase-usa.com).
4. Dakota Johnson
An intentionally messy ponytail like Johnson's works in any situation, whether it's a dating app meet-up, or dinner with your closest friends. The actress' stylist Johnnie Sapong used Dove's Redresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; target.com) throughout her hair to create texture and body, before backcombing her strands at the roots and pulling everything up into a loose ponytail with a few face-framing pieces left out. Saprong curled the tail for added texture, and finished by running Dove's Absolute Curls Supreme Crème Serum ($6; target.com) through it for separation.
5. Kerry Washington
Use a volumizing spray at your roots to give your waves the lift that Kerry Washington had on the Golden Globes red carpet. Parting your hair off to the side will also help give you the illusion of fuller hair, too. Whether or not you use a curling wand to create your beachy waves, treat your strands to a weekly hydrating hair mask like Neutrogena's Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask ($9; walgreens.com) to keep hair healthy and shiny.
6. Hailey Baldwin
Whether you like it or not, the scrunchie is back. In 2018, however, the polarizing hair accessory looks a whole lot chicer than it did when it first came on to the scene in the '80s. Coordinate yours to your outfit like Baldwin did, or reach for a textured version like Jen Atkin X Chloe + Isabel's Fuzzy Scrunchie ($30; chloeandisabel.com) to dress up your ponytail.
7. Alexandra Breckenridge
Proof that three braids are better than one: Breckenridge's triple-plaited French braid. Her stylist Sunnie Brook separated the This Is Us star's hair into three sections and braided them halfway down her head before joining them into one giant, undone plait. Before trying your hand at the star's SAG Awards hairstyle, blast your hair with a texturizing spray like IGK's Down & Dirty Spray ($29; sephora.com) so that strands have enough grit and hold that the braid will stay in place. Once your style is set, consider yourself the walking equivalent of a #braidgoals Pinterest mood board.
8. Madeline Brewer
Another '80s trend that's taken over the red carpet: brushed back hair. While many celebs are just pulling back the front pieces of their cuts, Brewer's take on the look is a more elegant option. After styling your hair in loose waves with a curling wand, brush the entire front section of your hair back with a boar bristle brush, and use the hair pin of your choice to keep everything in place. For extra insurance, finish by spritz a lightweight hairspray like Living Proof's Flex Shaping Hairspray ($26; sephora.com) over the look.