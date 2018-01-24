The Best Celebrity Long Hairstyles to Try Now

When you have long hair, the number of styling options that come with the length makes up for just how long it takes to blow-dry it.

To break you out of your wash-and-go rut, we've compiled some of our recent favorite long hairstyles that some of Hollywood's biggest have worn on the red carpet. Whether you're looking for a new way to wear your usual beachy waves, or your high ponytail is in need of a serious upgrade, stars like Kerry Washington and Dakota Johnson have you covered.

Keep scrolling for eight celebrity long hairstyles you'll want to try now.

VIDEO: Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed