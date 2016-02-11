Date Night Hairstyle Inspo from J.Lo, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington, and 8 More Celebrities

If you’re like us, you have a few go-to hairstyles on lock that you could practically do in your sleep. But, an exciting date night on your calendar is the perfect opportunity to get out of your hair rut and take your look up a notch with a new, head-turning coif. From romantic curls, to sleek blowouts, and sexy tousled waves, celebs' most flattering red-carpet hairstyles offer perfect inspiration for your next date, whether it’s your first, third, or you’ve stopped counting.
Scroll down for inspo on how to style your locks for your next romantic outing, courtesy of some of our favorite celebrity hairdos.
-
1. Chrissy Teigen
Perfectly mussed waves like Teigen’s look effortlessly chic without hours of primping. To get the look, use a styling wand and alternate the direction you wrap each section so curls don’t look too polished. Finish by spritzing a salt spray like R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray ($25; birchbox.com).
-
2. Kerry Washington
By the end of the workday, hair can get unruly. If you’re meeting a dinner date directly from the office, a ponytail with a bit of volume at the crown like Washington’s is a date night-ready hairstyle you can do in 5 minutes flat with just a comb and hair elastic. The pony will salvage your frizzy strands and put the focus on your features, so all eyes are on you from across the dinner table.
-
3. Jennifer Lopez
Lopez’s top knot is a playful way to style your textured long bob for a date night out.
-
4. Cara Delevingne
Update your go-to top knot with an edgy twist à la Delevigne by braiding random sections of your hair before pulling it back and spinning it into the bun.
-
5. Dakota Johnson
Growing out bangs is similar to a first date: It’s awkward to start, but once you get through the first ten minutes of small talk, it’s smoother sailing. Johnson’s off-center part and loose curls make growing fringe appear effortless and romantic. After parting your bangs, flip the ends out using a 1 1/2-inch barrel curling iron so they blend in with the rest of your style, and curl the rest of your strands starting halfway down the hair’s shaft. Finish by pulling the sections of the hair by the crown back and securing with a few bobby pins. For extra hold that’s undetectable, spritz your curls with Living Proof Flex Shaping Hairspray ($25; sephora.com).
-
6. Demi Lovato
Forego a part and brush the strands of your textured bob back to dazzle a date with your striking face.
-
7. Laverne Cox
Cox gave her low side pony a romantic spin by wrapping a few strands of hair around the hair elastic.
-
8. Gigi Hadid
A deep part like Hadid’s is a sophisticated tweak to sleek locks that earn the date-night seal of approval. Once you’ve parted your hair, protect it from heat damage and prevent flyways with L’Oréal Paris Blow Dry It Thermal Smoother Cream ($5; ulta.com)
-
9. Serayah McNeill
Classic, voluminous curls like McNeill’s are a glamorous way to dress up your locks for a special dinner date.
-
10. Jennifer Lawrence
Lawrence’s messy and feminine side braid that winds into a twisted chignon is proof that there are endless ways a bob cut can be styled.
-
11. Zendaya
Zendaya’s choppy shoulder-length shag is an effortlessly cool style that will draw your date’s focus to your eyes. Starting halfway down the hair shaft, use a flat iron to bend random sections, and spray Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($44; oribe.com) on your strands and give them a good tousle for added texture.