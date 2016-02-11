Date Night Hairstyle Inspo from J.Lo, Chrissy Teigen, Kerry Washington, and 8 More Celebrities

If you’re like us, you have a few go-to hairstyles on lock that you could practically do in your sleep. But, an exciting date night on your calendar is the perfect opportunity to get out of your hair rut and take your look up a notch with a new, head-turning coif. From romantic curls, to sleek blowouts, and sexy tousled waves, celebs' most flattering red-carpet hairstyles offer perfect inspiration for your next date, whether it’s your first, third, or you’ve stopped counting.

Scroll down for inspo on how to style your locks for your next romantic outing, courtesy of some of our favorite celebrity hairdos.

