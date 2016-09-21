10 Celebrity-Approved Homecoming Hairstyles 

You have the dress, you have the shoes, but how should you do your hair? Just like swiping on the perfect lip color, the right hairstyle can help you nail your Homecoming dance look. In need of some major hairspiration? Look no further than your favorite stars. They may not be attending any school dances this fall, but their glamourous red carpet ensembles are proof that they know a thing or two about how to stand out at a formal event. Whether undone waves or a braided updo is ideal for accessorizing your outfit, the following 10 celebrity-approved hairstyles are guaranteed to stand out on the dance floor.
1. Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter's simple, but elegant twisted bun is a foolproof style if you plan to spend the night on the dance floor without your hair turning into a hot mess.
2. Zendaya
Forget Homecoming Queen, voluminous, natural curls deserve the crown of the night. To keep your curls defined and frizz-free like Zendaya's, keep them moisturized with a weekly nourishing mask such as CHI Argan Oil Plus Moringa Oil Rejuvenating Mask ($21; ulta.com)
3. Elle Fanning
Elle's French-braided updo is the definition of #BraidGoals and is guaranteed to impress your friends (and your date).
4. Chrissy Teigen
Effortless, easy waves are a versatile style that works equally well for first period or a formal dance. After using a curling wand to create alternating "S" bends in your hair, spritz Ouai's Texturizing Hairspray ($26; sephora.com) all over to boost texture and so that your waves hold up throughout the night.
5. Kylie Jenner
If Kylie's sleek and straight style is name of your Homecoming hair game, prep your strands with a protectant spray such as Pantene Pro-V Heat Protection Hair Spray ($4; target.com) before reaching for the heat tools to prevent damage.
6. Sarah Hyland
Bring a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to the big dance with loose, side-swept curls like Sarah Hyland's. To keep your style from falling mid-way through the night, set your curls with a generous spritz of hairspray such as L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It High Lift Creation Spray ($4; target.com).
7. Cara Delevingne
There's no better opportunity than a fall formal to upgrade your go-to hairstyle. If you've been looking for a new way to braid, Cara's petite hairline braid is a small, but unexpected detail that's guaranteed to turn heads.
8. Lupita Nyong'o
If you rock your natural texture like Lupita, take a cue from the star and add a chic hairband for an instant dance-ready style. Keep your hair strong, defined and tangle-free by spritzing Vernon François' Pure Fro Conditioner ($40; net-a-porter.com) on wet hair.
9. Sophie Turner
If Khaleesi were to attend a Homecoming dance, she would definitely rock a loose, romanitc plait like Sophie's on the 2016 Emmy Awards red carpet.
10. Kendall Jenner
Whispy bangs like Kendall's not only look great when you're wearing your hair down, it also adds a little something extra to top-knots like Kendall's messy bun. To take the style up a notch to Homecoming Queen proportions, clip a sleek hair accessory such as Jen Atkin x Chloe & Isabel's Hammered Crescent Barrette ($28; chloeandisabel.com) at the base of your bun.