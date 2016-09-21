10 Celebrity-Approved Homecoming Hairstyles 

You have the dress, you have the shoes, but how should you do your hair? Just like swiping on the perfect lip color, the right hairstyle can help you nail your Homecoming dance look. In need of some major hairspiration? Look no further than your favorite stars. They may not be attending any school dances this fall, but their glamourous red carpet ensembles are proof that they know a thing or two about how to stand out at a formal event. Whether undone waves or a braided updo is ideal for accessorizing your outfit, the following 10 celebrity-approved hairstyles are guaranteed to stand out on the dance floor.