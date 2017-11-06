Celebrities Are Making Your Go-To Middle School Hairstyle Cool Again 

Sleek lobs, bobby pin-adorned blowouts, and scrunchies aren't the only '90s hairstyles that are making a comeback. Thanks to celebs like Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Hailey Baldwin, the half-up high ponytail like the one your mom probably styled your hair in for school picture day, is one of this season's biggest Hollywood hair trends.

The modern version of your 8th grade "special occasion" look swaps teased roots and feathered bangs for a tight top pony with the hair left down styled in loose, voluminous waves. Concealing the base of the pony by wrapping a section of the hair around it adds polish to the hairstyle you associate with your middle school days.

If curls aren't your thing, you've got options. The half-up high ponytail is an extremely versatile style that works for a number of hair textures as demonstrated by Bella Hadid who pulled the top half of her layers into a sleek half-up half-down pony. Whether you're wearing it wavy or straight, spritzing a shine spray over the finished product will make your hair extra glossy and keep flyaways under control.

Keep scrolling to see how Hollywood is making the half-up high ponytail cool again.

