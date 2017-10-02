8 Celebrity Hair Accessories That Belong on Pinterest 

Nothing against the scrunchie and its comeback, but there's other a myriad of other hair accessories—both retro and unconventional—to incorporate into your styles when you have the urge to spice things up. If you've already spent too much time than you want to admit on Pinterest looking up hair accessories, perhaps it's time to look elsewhere for inspiration.

On the red carpet, celebs wearing everything from spa headbands to fresh-cut blooms that put every flower crown you've ever seen at Coachella to shame. If you haven't spotted these looks on your friends' boards yet, it's only a matter of time before you see the styles re-Pinned everywhere.

Here, we've rounded up our favorite, most Pinterest-worthy celebrity styles with hair accessories you need to try now.

