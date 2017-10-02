8 Celebrity Hair Accessories That Belong on Pinterest 

Nothing against the scrunchie and its comeback, but there's other a myriad of other hair accessories—both retro and unconventional—to incorporate into your styles when you have the urge to spice things up. If you've already spent too much time than you want to admit on Pinterest looking up hair accessories, perhaps it's time to look elsewhere for inspiration.
On the red carpet, celebs wearing everything from spa headbands to fresh-cut blooms that put every flower crown you've ever seen at Coachella to shame. If you haven't spotted these looks on your friends' boards yet, it's only a matter of time before you see the styles re-Pinned everywhere.
Here, we've rounded up our favorite, most Pinterest-worthy celebrity styles with hair accessories you need to try now.
VIDEO: 5 Makeup Kit Essentials for Under $50
1. Jennifer Lawrence's Fresh-Cut Flower Crown
Flower crowns may be considered the unofficial uniform of Coachella, but Lawrence's take on the polarizing hair accessory will make you reconsider it. The actress wore an upside-down crown of fresh-cut flowers intertwined in her pinned-up, loose braid at the mother! premiere New York. While incorporating real flowers into your hairstyle is a one-night-only deal, if you have a formal event, it will stand out in a crowd of bejeweled hair pins.
-
2. Bella Hadid's Exposed Bobby Pins
It may be over 20 years since Clueless hit theaters, but the resurgence of '90s trends has made the characters' style even more relevant now. Just ask Bella Hadid who accessorized her Amber-inspired outfit with the exposed bobby pins she wore in her bob while out in London. To give your bob swingy texture like Hadid's, prep your hair when it's damp with Ouai's Wave Spray ($26; sephora.com).
-
3. Emily Ratajkowski's Ribbon-Tied Braid
When you're tired of wearing the same old loose braid, make like Ratajkowski at Cannes and put a ribbon on it. The actress finished off her romantic braid with her shorter, face-framing tendrils left out by tying it up with a black bow. Looks like you're going to need to make a trip to Michaels soon. Before plaiting your hair, spritz your mid-lengths to ends with a texturizing spray like Oribe's ($46; nordstrom.com) to keep any strands from falling out of your braid.
-
4. Elle Fanning's Crystalized Headband
If a ballerina bun is your go-to solution for dealing with your hair when you can't remember the last time you washed it, you can upgrade the style for a formal event like a wedding by slipping on a bejeweled headband like Fanning's. For a similar look, try Jennifer Behr's Rosita Crystal Head Wrap ($198; bergdrofgoodman.com). The best part: Adding the accessory to the style will only take a few seconds (really).
-
5. Millie Bobby Brown's Floral Hair Pins
The only strange thing about Brown's chic updo is how simple it is to recreate. Give yourself a deep side part, pull it back into a sleek low-pony, and twist it up into a bun at the nape of your neck. After securing it, place the hair pins of your choice around the knot. We're fans of Forever 21's Diamonte Cluster Bobby Pin Set ($3; forever21.com ).
-
6. Hailey Baldwin's Mod Headband
Yep, the spa headband you wear while doing a face mask can be incredibly chic. Just ask Baldwin who gave the accessory a '60s mod twist by teasing her hair after pulling it back with headband. To give strands the same level of volume as Baldwin's, run L'Oreal Professionel's ($26; ulta.com) Tecni.Art Volume Envy Extra Volumizing Mousse through your damp hair before reaching for your blow dryer.
-
7. Kate Mara's Cuffed Top Knot
A polished top knot is elegant on its own, but adding a cuff like celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman did to Mara's bun, will add an edgy twist to the classic style. The exact hair accessory Richman used? Jen Atkin X Chloe + Isabel's Bun Cuff ($45; chloeandisabel.com).
-
8. Rita Ora's Hair Jewelry
Why choose one accessory when you can wear them all at once? At least that's Ora's mantra, and we're all for it. If you're going to wear a ribbon and bejeweled clips at same time like Ora, keepy your hairstyle sleek. For a flyaway-free finish like the singer's run a shine-boosting serum over your style such as John Frieda's Frizz-Ease Hair Serum, Extra Strength Formula ($11; walgreens.com).