10 Celebrity Bobs That Will Make You Want to Go Short

If the red carpet and your Instagram feed have anything in common, it's probably the pervasiveness of the bob haircut. Both real cuts and faux, everyone from Olivia Culpo to Kerry Washington are embracing the chin-grazing length.
If you've been thinking about going shorter, there's no better time to book a salon appointment. With a myriad of celebrity interpretations of the style, there's more than enough reference material you can supply your hairstylist with once you're in their chair.
Whether your hair is fine, thick, curly, or straight, we've rounded up 10 celebrity bob haircuts to inspire your short cut.
VIDEO: 9 Times Lucy Hale Gave Us Short Hair Envy
1. Olivia culpo
To create Olivia's elegant bob, her stylist Justine Marjan kept her ends sleek and all one length.
2. Taraji P. Henson
Proof that a bob doesn't always have to be styled straight: Taraji's textured cut with long layers.
3. Kylie Jenner
The platinum bob Kylie wore the 2017 Met Gala may have been a wig styled by her longtime pro Tokyo Stylez, but we love how it demonstrates that you can change up the look of your bob by simply tucking the front pieces behind your ears.
4. Lucy Hale
Lucy's cut may be the bob that everyone has, but that doesn't mean it's not great.
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie does her best '90s-era Sharon Stone with the pixie-bob wig she wore to the 2017 Met Gala. The asymmetrical style gives the illusion of a shorter back and longer front pieces.
6. Kelly Rowland
Consider Kelly's soft, textured bangs and beach waves your new go-to combo this summer.
7. Zendaya
Struggling with how to style a bob for the summer wedding you're attending? Look no further than Zendaya's voluminous style with flippy ends.
8. Cate Blanchett
Cate has had a bob on and off for years. She's been wearing her latest cut straight and parted slightly to the side.
9. Kerry Washington
Kerry's Met Gala blunt bob and bangs may have been faux thanks to some help from her stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew 's hair extension line, but it's the perfect example a short cut with fringe done right.
10. Diane Kruger
Spritz your hair with wave spray and let it air dry or take a curling wand to your strands to get an effortless undone waves like Dianne.