'90s Hair Trends That Celebrities Are Bringing Back

Just like fashion, everything old is eventually new again. Along with chokers, slip dresses, and track pants, some of the '90s biggest hair trends are also making a comeback, and the proof is in Hollywood. Your favorite celebs have been channeling the decade by putting their own spin on some of the looks you would love to revisit, and others that you maybe wanted to forget. Whether or not you're ready, Bella Hadid's scrunchie, Zendaya's flipped-out ends, and Elle Fanning's exposed bobby pins are just a few examples of the '90s looks that have made their return.

Here, we rounded up all of the celebs that are channeling the decade's biggest hair trends with their current styles.

