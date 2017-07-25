Cara Delevingne Proves the Pixie Cut Can Be Versatile

Going short doesn’t mean you’re limited to one hairstyle and one hairstyle only. Cara Delevingne proves it. A few months ago, the actor shocked us all when she chopped off all her hair, debuting a platinum blonde buzz cut. Since then, it’s grown into a pixie, and thanks to the creative genius of her glam squad, we’ve seen it styled so many different ways.

Last week, celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak created hair sculpture for Delevingne with finger waves, and this week, she reminded us that hair ribbons are hugely underrated, and definitely not the hair accessory you wore back in the third grade.

The stylist tied a black satin ribbon around her pixie to highlight the fringe and texture of her pixie cut. "Tonight with some fringe, ribbon and side bits. Who ever said short hair wasn't versatile? Not I," Roszak wrote in her Instagram caption.

Metallic flecks on the @colbertlateshow ☄️☄️Tune in tomorrow night to see the completely adorable #caradelevingne plus Steven HIMSELF comment on her reflective hairs A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Not into headbands? Earlier this week, Roszak put yet another spin on hair accessories by adding in metallic flecks to sides and bottom of the actor's pixie.