Brooklyn Decker Wants You to Know She's a #KewlMom

Rick Kern/Getty Images
Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 15, 2016

Brooklyn Decker is one very #kewlmom, and she has the hairstyle to prove it. The gorgeous model, who recently celebrated her 29th birthday, took to Instagram to show off her brand new “rock ‘n’ roll haircut” — a tousled wavy lob. 

#kewlmom

A photo posted by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on

We did some Instagram research, and it looks like she chopped off at least a few inches from her blonde locks — she was wearing much longer waves just a few days ago. And of course, no rock ‘n’ roll-inspired snap would be complete without some serious eyeliner, which Brooklyn had completely covered. 

Rock on, Brooklyn!

