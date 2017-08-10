Daily Beauty Buzz: Brie Larson’s Braid

Sometimes you just have to throw your hands in the air and admit that sweat and humidity are definitely going to come out on top. That’s when you give up on attempting to preserve your voluminous blowout and channel Oscar-winner Brie Larson.

The actress the New York screening of The Glass Castle wearing her long dirty blonde hair back in what looks to be a Dutch braid, or an inverted French braid. In this technique, the strands are passed under one another so the plait sits on top.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The braid, created by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, looks like it was pancaked to add volume and the texture and subtle flyaways give it an effortless vibe—perfect for those sweaty summer days. Instead of a hair tie, the braid was secured with metallic silver lacing that complemented the colors of her blush dress.

As for the makeup, celebrity makeup artist Rachel Goodwin went for "soft sable eyes" and "ballet pink" lips.