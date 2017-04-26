Daily Beauty Buzz: Blake Lively's Boho Waves

Without a personal glam team on speed dial, recreating that killer hairstyle you saw your favorite celebrity wearing on the red carpet isn’t easy—and that’s downplaying the struggle.

But, every once in a while, you’ll see a style that looks effortlessly pretty and is actually simple enough to recreate at home. The latest red carpet hairstyle that falls into this category: the boho waves Blake Lively wore to last night’s 2017 TIME 100 Gala in New York.

At the event, Lively swapped her bombshell curls and worked with her natural waves to create the half-up half-down style. If you want to enhance your texture, run a volumizing styling mousse like L’Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle/Paris Dry It Strong Hold Ruffled Body Mousse ($4; target.com) throughout your damp strands for extra definition and body, and let your hair air dry.

Matthew Eisman/Getty

Lively kept the easy vibe going by taking the front sections on both sides of her head and tying them back in a loose twist. A few wispy, face-framing pieces were left out to keep the look soft and romantic.

VIDEO: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the 2017 Time 100 Gala

Here’s to taking a cue from Lively and ditching our blow-dryers.