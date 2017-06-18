13 Times Beyoncé's Hair Was the Definition of #Flawless

They don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing. Along with her vocal prowess, fierce performances, and empowering feminist mantras, Beyoncé’s approach to beauty embodies the same fearlessness. Growing up in her mother Tina’s Houston salon made Bey destined for hair greatness, so it should come as no surprise that the singer’s hairstyles are never short of #flawless. Voluminous curls, and micro-bangs are just a few of looks that the performer has slayed over the years. Join us as we get in formation and admire Bey’s most memorable hairstyles throughout her solo career.

