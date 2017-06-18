13 Times Beyoncé's Hair Was the Definition of #Flawless

They don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing. Along with her vocal prowess, fierce performances, and empowering feminist mantras, Beyoncé’s approach to beauty embodies the same fearlessness. Growing up in her mother Tina’s Houston salon made Bey destined for hair greatness, so it should come as no surprise that the singer’s hairstyles are never short of #flawless. Voluminous curls, and micro-bangs are just a few of looks that the performer has slayed over the years. Join us as we get in formation and admire Bey’s most memorable hairstyles throughout her solo career.
1. Cornrows
Queen Bey's free-falling micro-braid cornrows she rocked onstage at the BET Awards are the epitome of fierce.
2. Feathered Bangs
If you were to lookup "flawless" in the dictonary, chances are Beyoncé's retro-inspired feathered bangs would be its definition.
3. Corkscrew Curls
Hold up: No one rocks corkscrew curls quite like Beyoncé does.
4. Low Side Ponytail
Bey's elegant low side ponytail is so effortless, you can almost say you woke up like this. Gather your second day curls or natural texture to the side and secure with an invisible elastic. Yup, it's really that easy.
5. Loose Curls
Queen Bey's infamous hair flips wouldn't be the same without her loose, full curls.
6. Textured Lob
We love Bey's textured, angular lob like XO.
7. Voluminous Curls
Get me bodied: Beyoncé's voluminous, casading curls are her signature style we'll never stop admiring.
8. Micro-Bangs
Pretty hurts, but Bey makes rocking a set of hard-to-pull-off micro-bangs look effortless.
9. Multiple Plaits
Beyoncé slayed the 2016 VMAS red carpet with her waist-grazing triple platied braid. As if the actual style wasn't enough to admire, she also debuted a new shade of blonde courtesy of her go-to colorist Rita Hazan. "I used colors all in the same blonde family to maintain the same angelic feeling to her shade," Hazan told InStyle. “I also knew that Beyoncé was going to wear her hair up so we really wanted the highlights to shine and show through."
10. Waves For Days
With the help of some very natural-looking extensions, Bey's neverending waves stole the spotlight on the 2015 Grammy Awards red carpet.
11. High Ponytail
If you're in need of a hairstyle to "twirl on your haters," look no further than Queen Bey's curly high ponytail she wore to the 2015 Metropolitian Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala.
12. Sleek And Straight
The super-sleek style she wore to the 2016 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala gave her multidimensional blonde and honey highlights their rightful moment in the spotlight.
13. Platinum Blonde
A world tour calls for a bright new hair shade. In order to kick off her Formation World Tour in the most glamorous way possible, Queen Bey took her honey blonde shade platinum. "I love her blonde. It's sexy, and on stage, it really stands out. It's a classic Beyonce look, and while she's whipping her hair around and dancing, you can see the multi-dimensional blonde colors," her longtime colorist Rita Hazan told InStyle of the singer's lighter shade.