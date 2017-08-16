The Celebrity Short Hairstyles That Are Winning 2017

If we had a quarter for every time we typed the words “bob,” “lob,” and “pixie” this year, our Sephora hauls would turn into straight up shopping sprees. To say 2017 was the year of short haircuts is a drastic understatement, as many of your favorite celebrity hair idols traded in their long layers and beachy waves for cropped, head-turning cuts. Remember Bella Hadid’s cameo at the Met Gala? What about the fact that Kate Hudson completely shaved her head?
"I think it's all about expression," says celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood of all the recent cuts. "Girls are starting to feel more confident in their style and taking more chances and being bold."
If you're ready for a change, Wood suggests making sure the look is something that will work with your everyday styling routine and investing in key products. "I like the TONI&GUY Sea Salt Spray ($10; target.com) to just boost up your natural wave and texture."
Whether these hair switch-ups were for roles or not, the trend is catching on big time. So if you find yourself creating faux-bob just to see how you’d look, consider this gallery of super popular star haircuts your gentle push to lose a little length.
Katy Perry
Over the past few months, Katy Perry has chopped more and more hair off her initial pixie cut, which held more length on top with shaved undercuts. Now, the singer has transitioned to a textured, shorter cut that’s shockingly similar to the one Cara Delevingne has been sporting out and about.
Bella Hadid
Breakover or not, Bella Hadid’s lob debut was a moment in beauty if we’ve ever seen one. How many of your friends have lost inches and inches since the supermodel took the plunge?
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson traded in her texture bob for this curly pixie cut, and we could not be more in awe.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne definitely didn’t go into the salon for “just a trim.” The actress kicked off 2017 with a buzz cut that has undergone many transformations since its debut, including pink hair dye, a little length on top, and lots of glitter.
Janelle Monáe
Yes, short hair is versatile. No one proves this more than Janelle Monáe, who stole the spotlight during awards season for her amazing acting skills and use of hair accessories.
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens’s hair is—in a word—magical. Her tousled bob is the gift that keeps on giving. Let's give celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee's NINE ZERO ONE salon a shout-out.
Ruth Negga
Need another image to convince you to just go ahead and rock that pixie? This snapshot of Ruth Negga’s short, curly, beautiful hair is your answer.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale’s hair has been on the shorter spectrum for some time now, but it seems that she loses even more length with each changing season. Now, thanks to celebrity stylist Kristen Ess, she’s rocking a true bob that hits right at her chin line.
Zoë Kravitz
Another platinum pixie cut to envy, Zoe Kravitz’s edgy look is the essence of cool.
Kendall Jenner
Unlike her big sister Khloe, who switches from lob to lots of length on the reg, Kendall Jenner has been a committed member of the short hair club, wearing her silky and oh-so-shiny collarbone-grazing cut up and down on her shoulders—but always effortlessly.