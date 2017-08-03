18 Times Selena Gomez Gave Us Serious Hair Envy

No one gives us hair envy like Selena Gomez. When the singer isn’t doing her best hair flip onstage, she’s killing the red carpet with her signature voluminous, cascading curls—and most recently, a blunt lob..
As a Pantene spokesperson, it’s safe to say that the singer’s shiny strands are the equivalent of a hair commercial slo-mo swing in real life. While Gomez has her go-to look on-lock, she isn’t afraid to switch it up every now and then with a braid or ponytail thrown into the mix for good measure.
When it comes to deciding on a style, it’s usually a collaborative effort between Gomez and her go-to stylist Marissa Marino, who traveled with the star on her Revival Tour last summer. “[Selena] has great ideas and visions and then I create them for her,” says Marino. “Or sometimes I have something that I really want to try on her and she is almost always up for it! She’s a really great client to have, and is very trusting and open to new things!”
Whether she's rocking her signature curls or the trendiest haircut of the year, here are all of the times Selena Gomez gave us major #hairspiration.
1. Faux Bob
Gomez's faux bob she wore to a 2012 Oscars party is the zero commitment—not to mention elegant—way to try a new style before letting your stylist pick up the scissors. After pinning up your loose curls, set the look by spritzing a strong hold hairspray such as Pantene Pro-V Extra Strong Hold Level 4 Hold Hairspray ($5; target.com) to keep it from falling.
2. Bangin' Bangs
Get a style that can do both: While on her world Revival Tour this summer, Gomez upgraded her cut by taking off a few inches and adding light, wispy bangs into the mix. The result is a style that shows off her signature curls but looks equally as flawless with a blowout. "Usually, when she says she wants a drastic change I will try wait until she asks for it for at least two weeks," Marino says of the style upgrade. "That way, I know she will like it for the long haul, especially when it comes to cuts!"
3. Perfect Pony
The simple, high pony Gomez rocked at the 2016 Manus × Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology Costume Institute gala is definitive proof that basic doesn't always equal boring.
4. Sleek And Straight
Although Selena is known for her gorgeous loose curls, she also knows how to work straight strands, too. Before picking up the flat iron to recreate this smooth style, prep your hair with a spray such as Pantene Pro-V Heat Protection Hair Spray ($5; target.com) to prevent damage from heat styling.
5. Loose Chignon
A chignon and evening soirée go together like rosé and summertime. A few face-framing tendrils keeps Gomez's chic and feminine style youthful and modern.
6. Sultry Waves
On and offstage, Gomez's effortless waves are always just begging for a hair flip. To enhance her natural curls and keep them frizz-free, Marino turned to Pantene Pro-V Moisture Renewal Shampoo and Conditioner ($4 each; target.com) throughout this summer's Revival Tour. "This is to nourish her hair and help moisturize her curls without weighing them down for strong, frizz-free hair," Marino says. "I also always tell Selena to air dry her hair whenever possible, as that reduces that amount of heat I’m using on her hair and protects it from getting damaged—and I highly recommend doing this on a regular basis."
7. Fantastic Fishtail Braid
Gomez's epic fishtail braid she wore for the 2013 MTV Movie Awards is the epitome of #BraidGoals. Once you've tied up your plait, gently pull at random sections to loosen up the braid to give it an effortlessly pretty finish.
8. Low Pony
Gomez is anything but a one-trick pony. A simple part switch gives her low, side-parted pony an unexpected twist.
9. Bombshell Curls
A slight side part and cascading curls create the classic Selena look we all know and love. To keep the singer's waves smooth, Marino tells Gomez to air dry whenever possible to reduce the heat tools used on her hair. When her hair is dry, the pro uses Pantene Pro-V Smooth Airspray Hairspray ($5; target.com) as a finishing spray to keep frizz under control.
10. Crown Braid
Whether you're growing out your fringe or you're looking for an easy but pretty way to upgrade a braid. Gomez's crown braid is just the style you're been yearning for.
11. Boho Braid
Now this is how you do a side braid: Gomez's loose braid is the perfect antidote to keeping second- or third-day hair looking polished.
12. Honey Highlights
Gomez may be known for her long, chestnut brown mane, but often turns to honey highlights (as seen here at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards) when she's in need of a subtle color change that doesn't fall short on making an impact.
13. Blunt Lob
We’d be bad liars if we said we didn’t screenshot a photo of Gomez’s sleek, shoulder-grazing cut to show our stylists at our next salon appointment. To get your style flyaway-free like the singer’s look she debuted on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet, run a dime-sized amount of Pantene Pro-V’s Smooth Frizz Fixing Serum ($7; walmart.com) through your strands post-heat-styling session.
14. Tousled Pony
Although we usually resort to a tousled high pony on mornings when we slept through all five of our alarms, Gomez manages to make the two-minute hairstyle look incredibly chic. Details like extra volume at the crown and two face-framing tendrils added to the effortless vibe.
15. Effortlessly Wavy
Effortless waves is one way to switch things up with a blunt lob so that your cut doesn’t start to feel stale. Another styling trick to take from Gomez: flipping your part over like she did will instantly transform your whole look.
16. Classic and Curly Pony
An elegant pony is the hairstyle equivalent of wearing a crimson lip on the red carpet: it always works. Gomez tied up her loose curls into a low pony and used a one-inch piece from the tail to conceal the hair tie for a polished finish.
17. Full of Body & Volume
Gomez turned the volume all the way up when she visited SiriusXM radio. Rather than leaving her hair sleek and straight, her roots were lifted to create extra body throughout the look. Use a round brush while blow-drying your hair for a a finish with a whole lot of volume.
18. Twisted Knot
Gomez's updo that she wore to the premiere of 13 Reasons Why is a low bun with a literal twist. The singer braided her hair before twisting it up at the nape of her neck.