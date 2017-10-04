7 Hairstyles That Add Volume to Fine Hair 

When you have fine hair, a set of extensions isn't the only solution for adding more body and volume to your strands. Along with the right haircut, you can defy the effects of gravity with a handful of stealth styling tricks that will keep hair from falling flat.
If you want your strands to appear fuller with your style, ensure that your current cut helps enhance the amount of hair you're working with. Both Honey Artists hairstylist Daven Mayeda and hairstylist Dan Islava at Antonio Prieto Salon in New York recommend avoiding over-layering or choppy finishes, which tend to make hair appear thinner.
Instead, playing with your part or making a few tweaks to your go-to ponytail or braid are a few ways you can fake fuller strands. In need of some style inspo? We turned to the stylists to find out the best hairstyles for fine hair. Keep scrolling to see how your favorite celebs wear the looks.
-
1. Chrissy Teigen's Beachy Waves
A set of beachy waves like Teigen's gives hair the illusion of fullness. Prep strands with a wave spray like Ouai's ($26; sephora.com) to enhance your natural curl pattern. For more textured waves, Mayeda suggests using a half-inch curling iron.
-
2. Jennifer Aniston's Zig Zag Part
One of the quickest ways to give fine hair more body? Switching up your part. A soft zig zag part like Aniston's is just the change you're looking for. "Clean partings can take away from a fuller look, so to diffuse the hard lines, you can use the end of a rat tail comb and create a fine zig-zag parting to soften it," says Islava.
-
3. Elizabeth Olsen's Romantic Braid
When it comes to updos, a loose rather than tight finish will add fullness to the look. If you love a good braid like Olsen's once you've plaited your hair, gently tug at random strands to soften them. Before styling, blast your hair with a dry shampoo like Dove's Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; target.com) to add grip and hold to the braid.
-
4. Nina Dobrev's Blunt Bob
Both stylists agree that a blunt bob can add fullness to hair. "A classic sharp bob look can look great on fine hair. It gives the structured silhouette to make the density appear greater and keeps the look chic," says Islava. To keep your hair sleek like Dobrev's run Living Proof's No Frizz Nourishing Oil ($38; sephora.com) over it after using a flat iron.
-
5. Jennifer Lopez's Face-Framing Tendrils
Love a quick-and-easy ponytail in the morning? So do we (and J.Lo). Leaving a few face-framing tendrils out of the tail like the star's seen wearing here, will camouflage fine hair. For even more volume, prep your strands when they're damp with L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Air Dry It Ruffled Body Mousse ($4; target.com), a body-building formula.
-
6. Jennifer Lawrence's Side Part & Waves
A deep side part and waves are a winning combo on fine hair. Instead of weighing down hair with oil or other heavy products, Mayeda recommends using dry shampoo to add texture to your waves. Our favorite? Oribe's 2-in-1 Dry Texturizing Spray ($46; nordstrom.com).
-
7. Khloe Kardashian's Sleek & Minimal Layers
If you have long, straight hair like Kardashian's, the first step is asking your stylist to go easy on the layers. The second: Islava says to add volume at the roots to keep sleek fine hair from going flat. "For straight hair, you can apply a volumizing gel such as Shu Uemura's Fiber Lift ($39; barneys.com), at the roots, flip your head upside down and rough dry it, lifting the roots with your fingers," the stylist says.