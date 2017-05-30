Your Favorite Workout Hairstyle Is Having a Hollywood Moment

Where were you when you found out the hairstyle you opt for during a cycling class, or when you wash your face was a regular for Hollywood’s elite on the red carpet? They say you don’t forget the happiest moments of your life, and realizing topknots are incredibly chic totally counts. While they’re never technically out of style, celebrities, models, and influencers alike are giving the messy updo some serious love at the moment. From Kendall Jenner’s looped version at Cannes to Kelly Rohrbach’s tousled approach, here are the high buns to road-test this summer.

