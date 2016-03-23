See 17 Celebs Who've Rocked the Pastel Hair Color Trend

Talk about a rainbow connection... If there's one hair trend that's united Hollywood over the past few years, it's Technicolor strands—and the Day-Glo look is showing no signs of abating. Stars like Katy Perry and Kylie Jenner have made sampling every color on the ROYGBIV spectrum their signature, but even celebrities who are usually loyal to natural hues (think: January Jones and Gigi Hadid) have sweetened things up with cotton-candy colors. The pretty pastels aren’t just limited to the girls either: Since leaving their former boy bands behind, Zayn Malik and Joe Jonas have both tried the trend.
Now that we’re embarking on a new season, we’re willing to bet that even more celebs will embrace spring with a new pastel style. Read on to see who's channeled their inner unicorn with a pastel dye job.
1. Elle Fanning
Elle shared a pic of her new hair color, done by celebrity hairstylist Jenda Alcorn, a pro who is often responsible for Elle's always-impeccable hairstyles. According to Elle's Instagram caption, you can call the shade "dusty rose." It's the pink hair moment you've been waiting for, really.
2. Maisie Williams
The Game of Thrones star underwent a major hair transformation by dying her previously brunette hair to a navy-meets-black color. She debuted the look at Tommy Hilfiger's Serpentine Summer Party, held at the Serpentine Gallery in London, on July 6.
3. Hilary Duff
Duff caught the pastel dye bug last year and changed up her color more times than we can count—but she officially achieved mermaid status with her wavy seafoam green locks.
4. Taraji P. Henson
Why stick to just one shade in a color family? Queen Cookie Lyon shows us how to masterly pull-off a stunning amethyst and lavender ombré.
5. Joe Jonas
"It was something I wanted to do for a while, and I never really had the time," Jonas told InStyle of his slightly more somber take on the pastel hair trend. "It was really spontaneous. It wasn't premeditated at all."
6. Rita Ora
Ora has never met a rainbow hair color she didn't like. The singer is known switching up her shade at the drop of a hat, and this soft pink and blue-gray ombré is just one of the colorful looks she can flawlessly pull off.
7. Dascha Polanco
The Orange Is the New Black star's chic and shiny rose-gold bob has us thinking pink—and reaching for the hair dye.
8. Katy Perry
Although she took a break from rainbow hair for a little while, no one can rock an amped up lavender like Katy Perry, as she proved with this textured bob at the 2015 Grammy Awards.
9. Britney Spears
Spears embraced the pastel hair trend with Rainbow Brite ombré strands at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.
10. Tyra Banks
The supermodel celebrated her birthday last year by adding soft pink highlights to her long layers, which she aptly dubbed "champagne rose."
11. Zayn Malik
Malik's petal-pink tips are just one example of how the signer isn't afraid to go in another direction.
12. Kylie Jenner
Ever the hair chameleon, Jenner's mint extensions are among the kalidescope of colors we've seen her rock.
13. Gigi Hadid
Hadid's fun powder-blue tips are a great entree into the pastel trend.
14. January Jones
Jones's rose-washed strands lend a modern touch to her Old Hollywood-inspired pin curls.
15. Nicole Richie
When it comes to the Day-Glo hair trend, Richie is a celebrity trailblazer, and this soft lavender shade is just one of the many eye-catching shades that has put her at the head of the colorful-hair pack.
16. Julianne Hough
Hough embraced her inner unicorn when she dyed her wavy blonde lob this pretty pink hue.
17. Jourdan Dunn
Top model Dunn officially joined the pastel hair club when she dyed her dark locks this lively lavender shade.