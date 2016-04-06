10 Celebrity Hairstylists You Need to Follow on Instagram

In a hair rut? Thanks to a crop of social media-savvy celebrity hairstylists ‘gramming their covetable work on the red carpet— along with genius behind-the-scenes pro tips—Instagram has quickly become the place to find your perfect next style. From Jen Atkin’s glamorous waves to Aura Friedman’s rainbow-connection strands, Click "follow" on the ten celebrity hairstylists below for your ultimate #hairspiration fix. Your feed is about to get a whole lot prettier.

RELATED: 10 Celebrity Makeup Artists You Won't Want to Miss on Instagram