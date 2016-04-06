10 Celebrity Hairstylists You Need to Follow on Instagram

In a hair rut? Thanks to a crop of social media-savvy celebrity hairstylists ‘gramming their covetable work on the red carpet— along with genius behind-the-scenes pro tips—Instagram has quickly become the place to find your perfect next style. From Jen Atkin’s glamorous waves to Aura Friedman’s rainbow-connection strands, Click "follow" on the ten celebrity hairstylists below for your ultimate #hairspiration fix. Your feed is about to get a whole lot prettier.
-
1. Jen Atkin
Atkin is the go-to hairstylist of the Kardashian klan and also tends to the manes of a growing list of celebrities including Kaley Cuoco, Chrissy Teigen, and Bella Hadid. As if she isn’t busy enough keeping up with the Kardashians’ ever-changing hairstyles, she also recently launched her own line of products, Ouai Haircare.
Follow her: @jenatkinhair
-
2. Ted Gibson
The above 'gram from Gibson says it all: with clients like Lupita Nyong'o, Debra Messing, and Angelina Jolie—to name a few—this Hollywood favorite is at the top of his game.
Follow him: @tedgibson
-
3. Tracey Cunningham
It doesn't get much more A-list than Cunningham's client list. Jennifer Lopez, Emma Stone, and Julianne Hough are among the stars she tends to, and was even the hands behind Hough's recent perm makeover.
Follow her: @traceycunningham1
-
4. Aura Friedman
If you spot a woman in the New York City streets with dreamy kaleidoscopic-colored hair, chances her rainbow strands are the work of Friedman, colorist at Sally Hershberger Downtown. When she's not helping city girls achieve ultimate cool-girl status, she also styles stars like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence.
Follow her: @auracolorist
-
5. Sam McKnight
Leave it to McKnight to convincingly swap Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner’s hair colors with the magic of wigs at Balmain’s Fall 2016 show. When he’s not styling for runway shows, the hairstylist also works with Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, and Taylor Swift, to name a few.
Follow him: @sammcknight1
-
6. Anh Co Tran
Trying to perfect lived-in texture? Look no further than Tran's feed for inspiration. In addition to waves-for-days, he also works his magic on Emily Ratajkowski and Jessica Alba.
Follow him: @anhcotran
-
7. Mark Townsend
From Dakota Johnson to Rachel McAdams, Townsend is the hands behind the some of the most enviable red carpet hairstyles.
Follow him: @marktownsend1
-
8. Scotty Cunha
The Kardashians, Jenners, Kristin Cavallari, Lucy Hale, and Nicole Richie all have Cunha on speed dial for when their manes need a makeover.
Follow him: @thescottycunha
-
9. Kim Kimble
Kimble keeps Zendaya, Beyoncé, Brandy, and Oprah's manes looking #flawless.
Follow her: @kimblehaircare
-
10. Mara Roszak
Chances are if you spot a soft feminine style on celebrities like Emma Stone, Brie Larson, or Kate Mara, it's the work of Roszak.
Follow her: @mararoszak