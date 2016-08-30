12 Times Blake Lively Served Up Serious #HairInspo

Ever since Serena van der Woodesen was first spotted with her flowing blonde hair at Grand Central Station by Gossip Girl almost ten years ago, no one has consistently delivered hairstyle inspiration quite like Blake Lively. From tousled waves that channel the actress’s native California, to sleek, perfect ponytails, we can wax poetic for hours upon hours about the actress’s standout styles we’ve become enamored with over the years. Now, a top actress and soon-to-be mother of two, the 29-year-old star continues to remain at the top of our list of #hairgoals. Here, we’ve rounded up Blake’s 12 best hairstyles of all time.
-
1. The Bubble Pony
Sometimes, three is better than one. Blake upgraded her signature updo for a bubble ponytail at the 2013 PUNK: Chaos to Couture Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. To get the same texture as Blake, sprtiz your strands with a texturizing spray such as Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray ($26; sephora.com) before sectioning it off with elastics.
-
2. Glamorous Waves
Veronica Lake, what's good? Blake traded her beachy curls for a bit of Old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet of the 2014 Charles James: Beyond Fashion Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C.
-
3. Sleek And Straight
While toussled texture may be Blake's go-to, this sleek and straight style that she rocked at Gucci's SS14 fashion show in Milan is proof she can do both. Before reaching for the blow-dryer and flat iron, protect your strands from heat damage by spraying L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Iron Straight Heatspray ($4; target.com) from the roots to ends of damp hair.
-
4. A Bangin' Braid
The dramatic braid that Blake wore to the Grace Of Monaco premiere at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in France may have made a statement on the red carpet, but whether you're a plaiting pro or a novice, the look is super easy to recreate. After tying your hair up in a high pony, braid and secure it, and gently loosen random places in the plait to add a touch of laissez faire to the look.
-
5. Beachy Waves
Effortlessly toussled waves are quintessential Blake. For undone waves like the style she wore to the Mr. Turner premiere at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in France, start by prepping toweled-dried hair with Dove Curls Defining Mousse ($4; target.com) to bring out your natural texture. Once you're completely dry, go over any pieces with a flat iron to create loose "S" bends.
-
6. The Elegant Bun
Blake's perfect Grace Kelly-inspired bun from the Captives premiere at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in France, was a hairstyle truly fit for a princess.
-
7. The Boho Braid
Blake's textured fishtail at the Savages premiere in N.Y.C. goes down as our favorite braid in our love affair with the actress's many plaits—and marks the struggle of mastering our own.
-
8. A Polished High Pony
Another Lively pony we love: Blake's polished updo at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Shallows earlier this summer reached new heights. "It was important to place the pony at the crown of her [Lively’s] head so it could be seen from the front," Rod Ortega, Blake's go-to stylist who created the look told InStyle.
-
9. The Elegant Braided Bun
Consider Blake's plaited, twisted bun from the 2016 Manus x Machina Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in N.Y.C. the hairstyle equivalent of her greatest hits. The major key to keeping a braided bun in place all night long: lots and lots of hairspray. We love IGK Intern Flexible Hairspray ($29; sephora.com) for its powerful hold that won't leave hair crunchy.
-
10. Disco-Worthy Corckscrews
Blake's studo 54-ready corkscrew curls are the best annecidote for escaping a hair rut. The actress traded her textured waves for a glorious mass of curls the summer in N.Y.C. It's unanimous: the bigger the hair, the better. The tighter the curls, the more moisture they need. To keep yours hydrated, treat your strands with a weekly mask such as Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie ($7; target.com).
-
11. The Best Of Both: Half Up, Half Down
A half up, half down style is a regular part of Blake's repitoire, but it's not surprising it's just another look in the books that she wears with ease. For a voluminous finish like Blake's from the Cafe Society screening in July, give your strands a few sprays of Living Proof's Full Dry Volume Blast ($29; sephora.com) after styling for even mroe body.
-
12. The Perfect Pony
There's nothing wrong with sticking with a classic. For The BFG premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France this year, Blake sported the style we all know (and still) love: a simple ponytail.