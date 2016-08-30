12 Times Blake Lively Served Up Serious #HairInspo

Ever since Serena van der Woodesen was first spotted with her flowing blonde hair at Grand Central Station by Gossip Girl almost ten years ago, no one has consistently delivered hairstyle inspiration quite like Blake Lively. From tousled waves that channel the actress’s native California, to sleek, perfect ponytails, we can wax poetic for hours upon hours about the actress’s standout styles we’ve become enamored with over the years. Now, a top actress and soon-to-be mother of two, the 29-year-old star continues to remain at the top of our list of #hairgoals. Here, we’ve rounded up Blake’s 12 best hairstyles of all time.