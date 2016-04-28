Bella Hadid's Latest Instagram Will Have You Considering Bettie Bangs

Getty Images

Time to rethink your haircut.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Apr 28, 2016 @ 6:16 pm

Bangs are among the most intimidating hairstyles to try, but the Hadid sisters are on a mission to have you reconsider them. We all remember earlier this month when Gigi had us swooning over her fringe at the MTV Movie Awards, and now, Bella Hadid's latest Instagram has seriously thinking about a indulging in a drastic haircut. 

hold up..they don't love you like I love you...😝😈💋

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

The picture, which was shared on Bella's Instagram, has left us speechless.

.... see?

We can confirm that Bella is a total knockout in her vintage-inspired Bettie Bangs. We also see some sort of smoky eye and what we believe is a glossy lip happening in the pic. It's in black and white, though, so we can't be sure. What we do know? Bella looks downright amazing. 

