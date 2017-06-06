Bella Hadid Got Bangs and It Transformed Her Lob

The chances are already pretty high that Bella Hadid’s breakover lob will be one of the most requested looks of 2017, but we have a feeling that statistic is about to skyrocket even more. The supermodel just added a chic set of blunt bangs to her cropped ‘do, once again confirming that fringe can totally transform any hairstyle.

She made the change, whether it’s a permanent cut or a really good faux wig, for her appearance at the 2017 CFDA Awards.

While we've seen Bella with faux micro-fringe before, this is one of the first times we've seen her rock a thick set of bangs with her new blunt lob. Worn straight with the ends of her hair slightly flipped under and with a hot pink Off-White dress, the look reminded us of the mod blonde wig Julia Roberts made famous in Pretty Woman.

Bets that bangs will become her signature? At least now we know pulling it off would be no problem whatsoever!