Celebrity-Inspired Back-to-School Hairstyles to Make Over Your Look Now

A back to school ‘do is always the best way to kick off a new school year. With that in mind, we’re setting you up to score an A+ in beauty class with these easy-to-achieve, celeb-inspired hairstyles that are perfect for getting your education on. From low-key looks like Bella Thorne’s tousled curls, to Britney Spears’s rainbow strands to polished updos like Zendaya Coleman’s topknot (perfect for gym class!), these looks are all the motivation needed to get you seated at your desk just in time for the morning bell. Browse our gallery to see our favorite styles—and try them on with our Hollywood Makeover Tool.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Back-to-School Hairstyles to Try Now