Celebrity-Inspired Back-to-School Hairstyles to Make Over Your Look Now

A back to school ‘do is always the best way to kick off a new school year. With that in mind, we’re setting you up to score an A+ in beauty class with these easy-to-achieve, celeb-inspired hairstyles that are perfect for getting your education on. From low-key looks like Bella Thorne’s tousled curls, to Britney Spears’s rainbow strands to polished updos like Zendaya Coleman’s topknot (perfect for gym class!), these looks are all the motivation needed to get you seated at your desk just in time for the morning bell. Browse our gallery to see our favorite styles—and try them on with our Hollywood Makeover Tool.
1. Rainbow Strands: Rita Ora
The singer's wild pink strands are a bold and unique way to switch things up for the new school year.
2. Rainbow Strands: Britney Spears
The singer embraced the statement-making trend by adding blue and purple ombré to her signature blonde locks.
3. Waves: Bella Thorne
The actress's low-key, loose waves are the perfect complement to any casual ensemble.
4. Waves: Lea Michele
For a simple look that will stay out of your face all day, try twisting and pinning back both sides of your wavy locks just as the Glee star did.
5. Waves: Emma Roberts
The American Horror Story actress's loose waves are easy to achieve with a hot tool specialized for curling. After parting the hair down the middle, wrap the individual strands around a curling iron or wand and firmly hold the hairstyle in place with an anti-frizz hairspray. To even further achieve Roberts's look, tuck the strands behind the ears.
6. Waves: Gina Rodriguez
Looking to try voluminous, thick curls? Use hot rollers or a thick curling iron and hold in place with a strong hairspray to achieve Rodriguez's look.
7. Side Part: Jordana Brewster
To add interest to an otherwise simple hairstyle, incorporate a side twist like Brewster did at the Teen Choice Awards. To achieve the look, hairstylist Kylee Heath pulled a small section of hair to one side, smoothing the section with an anti-frizz product before she started twisting. “I joined the twist with a small piece of hair at the back center of her head (where I wanted to secure the twist) and I bonded them together with a small clear elastic,” she says. "This was a safer and easier way to secure and conceal, since I wanted no pins visible.”
8. Waves: Victoria Justice
To achieve the actress’s effortless beach waves, Scunci Hair Stylist, Laura Polko applied salt spray to 80-percent dried hair, and then dried the rest using her fingers. To hold the look in place, finish off the strands with a texturing spray.
9. Low Ponytail: Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars star put a sophisticated twist on her long locks. To achieve this sleek 'do, tightly pull the hair back and apply an anti-frizz styling cream to prevent any flyaways.
10. Low Ponytail: Lucy Hale
The Pretty Little Liars star's sleek pony is the perfect look for after school sports or gym class. Simply slick back the sides with a gel or pomade, and secure the ponytail with a fun cuff or scrunchy.
11. Straight Hair: Nina Dobrev
Gather your essential hot tools to create this simple everyday style. To achieve straight strands, use a round brush and blow dryer, then finish off the look by applying a flat iron to flatten certain pieces even more. Always spritz a heat protectant on the hair before beginning.
12. Braid: Sarah Hyland
Add an edgy accent by mimicking Hyland’s fun braid from the Teen Choice Awards—a trendy way to keep your bangs out of your face. Once the hair was completely dry, Hairstylist Ryan Richman placed a small amount of wax on his fingertips for control and then braided a small section of hair off of the side part and secured it with a bobby pin at the nape of the neck.
13. Topknot: Zendaya Coleman
Upgrade your classic bun by testing out Coleman’s signature topknot. Simply create a high ponytail, then wrap the hair tightly around and secure with an elastic and bobby pins for a long-lasting hold.