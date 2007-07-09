Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Sleek Side Ponytails to Try
1. Taking SidesWhen the temperature goes up, so does hair. But this season the ponytail has taken a stylish detour.
2. Taking Sides"Celebrities are wearing ponytails to the side because it looks playful and sexy," says Rosario Dawson?s stylist Luca Blandi.
3. Taking SidesThe style is perfect for summer because it offers all the benefits of a regular ponytail-hair off the face, easy to do yourself.
4. Taking SidesOne bonus of the side ponytail: "It's a softer and more flattering look," says Blandi.
