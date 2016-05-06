Ashley Tisdale Gets Rose-Colored Hair, We All Freak Out

Rose is the Internet's favorite color rn — everyone completely loses their marbles any time they see it, or any iterations of it (dusty rose, rose gold, rosy pink etc...). It's been largely restricted to color cosmetics and jewelry, but Ashley Tisdale is now rocking the color in her hair. And we're calling it — this is definitely the next big hair color trend of the summer.

and for our newest color concoction: rose filter IRL!! such a fun day giving @ashleytisdale her dream hair 🦄 {extensions and lots of layers by @priscillavalles} #RoseFilterIRL A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on May 5, 2016 at 7:35pm PDT

The photo was shared on Instagram by Ashley's celebrity hair colorist, Kristin Ess, who described her latest shade creation as "rose filter IRL!!" (we definitely share the double exclamation point sentiment). The combination of the rose tinge to Ashley Tisdale's already blonde hair is how we decided this is really rose gold and not just rose. Congrats to Ashley on achieving everyone's dream princess hair.

