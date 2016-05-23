Proof Ashley Benson Would Look Seriously Amazing With Blue Hair

Ashley Benson's Instagram is a good time. There's always been a super relatable mix of glamor and, well, real life. We love that she goes from bold red lipstick selfies to those acne spot treatment selfies — and so effortlessly! And now, we'd like to formally file a suggestion to Ashley's glam squad — dye her hair blue.

Yesterday Ashley Benzo (a la Instagram) shared a photo of herself in a blueish-teal wig, and we are here for it.

RELATED: Behold: Yet Another ColourPop Product You'll Freak Out Over

Her name is lilac ⚡️⚡️⚡️ A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on May 21, 2016 at 11:21pm PDT

RELATED: Beauty Products That You Should Borrow from the Boys

We'd love to see Ashley transition into a color like this during a filming break from Pretty Little Liars, or maybe it's time for Hanna to see a drastic hair change. With the turquoise hair, Ashley looks like a mermaid from Neverland (definitely a compliment — who doesn't want to be a mermaid?). Consider us officially on the petition for a blue-haired Ashley Benson.