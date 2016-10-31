Ashley Benson Chopped Off Her Hair

If you're still mourning the end of Pretty Little Liars, well, join the club. There is a huge void left in our hearts, of which we're attempting to fill by stalking the PLL actresses on social media. Well, to be honest, that's not really new.

And if it's true that women chop off their hair to symbolize a new beginning, then Ashley Benson was the first one from the cast to take the plunge.

Benson premiered a fresh new lob over the weekend, courtesy of celeb hair stylist Kylee Heath, and it looks oh-so-chic. She stepped out at an event in L.A. sporting a somewhat updated version of her summer 'do, which was considerably more layered.

💇🏼 @kyleeheathhair 💄@laurenandersen A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Oct 30, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

But Ashley isn't the first Little Liar to get a hair makeover since the wrap of filming. This weekend Lucy Hale went back to blonde with ombré highlights. Because while Aria might be committed to a deep brunette, Lucy doesn't mind taking a few risks.

OK, we'll stop now, but for the record, going through the five stages of grief after the final season of PLL hasn't been easy at all.