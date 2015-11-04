Ariana Grande Finally Reveals the Truth Behind Her Platinum Hair

When Ariana Grande dropped the music video for her new single "Focus," we immediately assumed the inspiration behind her platinum hair was of the equine variety. Turns out, the 22-year-old singer was not inspired by the My Little Pony franchise but rather by her grandmother, Nonna.

"I wanted to do my ponytail in white for a while, or in a different color," she told ET Online. "I actually was sitting opposite my Nonna and I was like, 'Nonna, I love your white hair. It's so beautiful.'"

artwork for my single Focus in color 💭🎺 @alfredoflores #15daysTilFocus #whiteHurr A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 15, 2015 at 4:43pm PDT

And in case you were still wondering, Grande didn't actually dye her chocolate-colored locks white — the look was created with the help of a super believable wig. That's not to say she's opposed to making a more permenant switch the blonde, but until there's a miracle bleach without any side effects she'll be sticking to the Kylie Jenner method.

"I feel like every little project is just like a little character … I definitely have been enjoying switching it up a little more," she said. "I say that with my ponytail that I've been sporting for a year."

Tbh, Ari, it's been more like three years… but who's counting?

Watch the full interview below: