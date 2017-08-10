Ariana Grande Drastically Changed Her Signature Ponytail 

Ariana Grande’s high ponytail is a celebrity in its own right, but we can assure you that you’ve never seen it like this before. Grande rarely switches up her signature look, but yesterday she took to Instagram to debut a lavender low ponytail with—wait for it—blunt fringe.

We’re 99 percent sure Grande is just wearing a wig, but that doesn’t discount how amazing the purple hair hue looks on her and the flippy pony fastened at the nape of her neck. Sometimes Grande adds braids and sometimes she adds bangs, but for the most part, it's a high ponytail that even Madonna, the Blonde Ambition era, would be jealous of.

Not a purple lover? You can channel Gigi Hadid instead and give your high ponytail the temporary hot pink treatment.