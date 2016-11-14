Ariana Grande Officially Gave Platinum Blonde Hair a Try

Obviously we've seen Ariana Grande go platinum...in terms of music sales, that is. But the singer showed off a decidedly different side of herself over the weekend while rocking a blonde wig.

I'm not blonde ✌🏼️🍂💡 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 12, 2016 at 10:10pm PST

We're guessing the lengthy wig with voluminous bun is a hair piece Grande will be wearing in an upcoming video to promote the duet she did with none other than music icon Stevie Wonder. Or at the very least, that's what she alluded to in the Instagram captions accompanying the pretty selfies.

Grande and Wonder share the track "Faith" on the soundtrack to the film Sing. Despite the fact that the former Sam and Cat star clearly has proven her singing chops at this point, she's still humbled by the fact that she gets to perform with such a legend.

blonde (wig) ambition @chrisappleton1 ☕️..... just for now ♡ #Faith @singmovie 👀🎬 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 12, 2016 at 5:28pm PST

I don't have words A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Nov 12, 2016 at 11:22pm PST

Not only can Grande cross singing with Stevie Wonder off her bucket list, we now know she'd look absolutely stunning with platinum strands should she ever decide to make a more permanent switch.