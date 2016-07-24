Ariana Grande Looks Amazing with Her New Bangs

Ariana Grande, arguably one of the celebrities with the most consistent hairstyle, made a major change to her 'do this weekend. The pop singer debuted her new bangs on Instagram yesterday, and she looks simply bangin'—pardon the pun.

The 23-year-old "Dangerous Woman" singer is known for her long brown hair that's often styled in high ponytails, but she decided to take a risk this summer and switch things up. She gave us a sneak peek at her new 'do on Instagram, where she posted a black-and-white mirror selfie. The young pop star is rocking a baggy sweater, distressed jeans, and pointed pumps—you can tell something is different with her hair, but her camera is blocking most of her face so it's hard to get a good view.

🚺 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 23, 2016 at 12:12am PDT

Luckily, after a couple hours of suspense, Grande posted a headshot that showcases her new bangs in all their glory! She's wearing a thin black choker, a white sweater, and a light pink lip color. Her new straight bangs are wispy, choppy, and overall fabulous.

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 23, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

If you're anything like us, you may have had a less-than-pleasant experience with bangs in your past—they're definitely not for everyone—but Grande seems to love her new style. After posting on Instagram, she tweeted that "life is wild" and "change is f—ing fantastic."

Kudos to Grande for stepping outside her comfort zone and trying something new. It definitely paid off!

