Has Ariana Grande Ditched Her Signature 'Do for Good?

Ariana Grande rarely ditches her signature high ponytail, but when she does, it's usually for a major reason. Case in point: The singer just swapped the style for her Hairspray character Penny Pingleton's preferred pigtails (say that three times,fast— we dare you!)

Grande captured the moment in a silly SnapChat using the bratz doll filter. While she wouldn't divulge exactly what she had been doing all day, she did hint that it had a lot to do with Hairspray Live!, which will air on NBC in December.

August 9: Ariana via Snapchat. A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrandeupdatesx) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:18am PDT

The high pony is such a Grande trademark, that there was some mild speculation that maybe Penny's pigtails wouldn't happen. But, after Ariana gushed about how excited she is to play the beloved character while promoting the production at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour last week, we're not at all surprised she has embraced the look. In fact, even though Penny doesn't have a single solo in the musical, Grande said she requested the producers keep the character exactly the same. No diva treatment here, not even for a powerhouse vocalist like this one.

August 9: Ariana via Snapchat. A video posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrandeupdatesx) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:26am PDT

"Playing Penny, and I'm not just saying it, it has literally been a dream of mine since the original Broadway cast, since Kerry Butler originated the role," Grande said. "It's a dream come true for me. So I don't want to change anything about the role or how she develops. I just love ‑‑ I love Penny, and it's just such a great honor to play her. So I don't want any sort of special parts. This is really great, and I'm so happy."

If Ari's happy, we're happy. Can it be December now please?