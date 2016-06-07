Ariana Grande Just Went Blonde... Kind Of

Todd Williamson/Getty

Bleaching our way to summer hair.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Jun 07, 2016 @ 9:30 am

What do Zac Efron, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande have in common? It's not great singing voices (High School Musical #neverforget). It's hair! Looks like all three had similar ideas on what summer hair means, and it involves going a little bit lighter with the hair dye. Justin Bieber went full platinum, Zac Efron went full Justin Bieber, and Ariana? Well, she's bringing back the ombre. Today, Ariana took to both her Snapchat and Instagram to debut her new hair color.

moonlightbae

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Snapchat

Lots of us were convinced that she had gone full platinum when she debuted her "Focus" music video, but we quickly found out it was just a wig. Ariana lightened up her hair with bleached ends that darken into a natural ombre, and we love the look.

She seems pretty happy with it, too. Ariana captioned one of her Snapchats, "still coughing... but alive, blonder & happy."

RELATED: Hero Woman Found a Way to Combine Pizza and Highlighters

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!