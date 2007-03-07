Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
April 2007
-
1. Up, Up and...To the SideWhen it comes to updos, stars are really taking sides these days.
-
2. Up, Up and...To the Side“It’s a flattering look because you see some hair in the front-which softens the face,” says Cate Blanchett’s stylist, Mark Townsend.
-
3. Up, Up and...To the SideThe antithesis of a tight, fussy chignon, this loose, asymmetrical style strikes the perfect balance between up and down.
-
4. Up, Up and...To the Side“You get the look of wearing your hair down, but it’s still away from your face," says Townsend.
-
5. Smart MakeupIf you didn’t know better, you’d think Inspector Gadget was designing makeup these days. Click a button on Stila’s new Smoky Eye palette and a voice explains how to create a smoky eye.
-
6. Smart MakeupAnd for those still fumbling with clumsy compacts and multiple lipsticks, YSL offers Lip Twins, a compact cylinder with secret compartments sheltering a lip brush, lipstick, gloss and mirror. The best part? Neither of these special gadgets self-destructs after one use.
1 of 6
Up, Up and...To the Side
When it comes to updos, stars are really taking sides these days.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM